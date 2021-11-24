Malcolm D. "Mac" Thoms

Milton, WI - Malcolm "Mac" D. Thoms, 90, of Milton, passed away November 17th, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital, Madison. He was born in Whitewater on February 25th, 1931, the son of Carl and Edna (Hilker) Thoms. He married Mary A. Wolfrom at the First Presbyterian Church, Clinton, on June 6, 1953. Malcolm had been employed by Milton Oil Company for 43 years and the Milton School District for 7. He was a lifelong member of the First Congregational Church, Milton where he served as deacon and trustee as well as being the custodian for 20 years. He served in the National Guard as a Staff Sergeant. His interests included gardening, hunting, fishing, roller skating, cards, donating blood, being an all-around handyman, Pelican Lake and spending time with his family. Malcolm is survived by his four daughters: Marie of Milton, Wendy Dallman of Janesville, Cindy of Janesville, and Susan (Fidel) Salazar of Fort Atkinson; three grandchildren: Andrea (John) Kjell, Brianna Dallman and Marissa Salazar; six great grandchildren; Sister-in-Law, Bonnie Whalen and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife Mary, his parents, two sisters Margaret Gunn and Mildred Wolfrom, and his brother Robert. Private funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Monday, November 29th at Albrecht Funeral Home, Milton with Pastor David Peterson officiating. A military burial will follow the service at Milton Junction Cemetery. A celebration of Malcolm's life will be held at a later date. www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com
