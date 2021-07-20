October 1, 1999 - July 16, 2021
Brodhead, WI - Brodhead - Makenzi Pauline Harnish, age 21, passed away unexpectedly as the result of a car accident on July 16, 2021.
Makenzi was born on October 1, 1999 in Monroe, WI, the daughter of Loretta Visger and David Harnish.
Makenzi was a Brodhead High School salutatorian and graduate in 2018 and was currently attending UW Whitewater as an art/education major. She was working for the summer at Crazy Horse camp grounds until fall semester. Makenzi enjoyed playing volleyball, singing and dancing, playing the clarinet, saxophone, piano and guitar. She also enjoyed photography, taking hikes at Magnolia Bluff and especially enjoyed spending time with her family.
Makenzi is survived by her parents, Loretta (Ken) Harvell and David Harnish; a brother, Dalton Harnish; her maternal grandmother, Mary Visger, her paternal grandmother, Emma (Karl) Johnson; grandmother, Carol Croffoot; aunt, Laura Visger and uncle, Lynn Visger; several nieces, nephews and cousins, Brook Visger (Cody), Zander Visger, Braedon Visger, Laylah Visger and Malachi Visger, Matt and Roxy Fields, Michael and Justin Visger, Anna and Breelynn Fields and Drake Harnish; Makenzi's boyfriend, Dawson Beal and his mother, Debbie Wilke and many other friends and family.
Makenzi was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Lavern Visger; paternal grandfather, Wayne Harnish; an aunt, Zelda Peak, her uncle, Leroy Beyer and an aunt, Lynn Visger.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family in her memory.
A memorial visitation will be held at the DL Newcomer Funeral Home, 1105 E. 9th Avenue in Brodhead on Friday, July 23, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com 608-897-2484