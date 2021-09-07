Jaensville, WI - Maggie Shultz, 57, died on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at MercyHealth Hospital. She was born July 24, 1964 in Janesville to the late Marjorie Shultz.
Maggie was a nail technician through most of her career but then became an in home caregiver to be able to take care of her mother. Maggie lived her entire life at the family home in Afton with her beloved cats Oz, Ella, and Eli. She enjoyed cooking and making up her own recipes and also watching the Lifetime and Hallmark Channels.
Maggie is survived by her brother Edwin (Detra) Shultz; sister Millie (Jerry) Burdick; nieces and nephews: Shawna Roehl (Allan Caravello), Ryan Roehl (Kayla); Brian Burdick, Alex Burdick, and Beth Burdick; and her lifelong special friend Sherie McDonald. She was preceded in death by her mother and father.
A visitation will be Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, Janesville. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family. Memorials are appreciated to Multiple Sclerosis or the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.
A very special thank you to her caregivers Mary and Mandy.
