May 16, 1937 - May 22, 2020
Williams Bay, WI -- Magdolna "Maggie" Petrics (Sorok), 83, of Williams Bay, WI, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 22, 2020, at home, from complications of Alzhiemers. She was born May 16, 1937 in Hungary, the daughter of Carl and Teresa (Torma) Sorok. Maggie married the love of her life, Sigmond L. Petrics, in Hungary in 1953. They escaped war torn communist Hungary and refuge camp in 1957, when they came to the United States for freedom. Maggie loved the Lord, was self-scarifying to all, and had an extremely generous heart. She loved gardening, was a fantastic cook which she would always share her culinary delights with others
Maggie is survived by her daughters, Magdaline (Megan) Ferrell, Mary Grey; grandchildren: Jessica (Wes) Larson-Hodder; Patchouli Moniot, Stephen J. Ferrell; and great-grandchildren: Chase, Shayne, Connor, Kyle Larson, Shayna and Kaylin Ferrell. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Sigmon Leslie Petrics; mother, Teresa Sorok; and father, Carl Sorok; and sister, Amalia (Stephen) Nemeth.
Due to Covid-19 there will be a small visitation for the immediate family only on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Betzer Funeral Home in Delavan. Graveside services will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Buffalo Grove, IL. Betzer Funeral home is serving the Petrics family.