Madelyn T. Lobbins

March 18, 1929 - October 30, 2018

Rockford, IL -- Madelyn T. Lobbins, 89, of Rockford, passed away Tuesday, October 30, 2018. Born March 18, 1929, in Evanston, to William and Phyllis (Hoyt) Tarrant. She married Herbert Lobbins on December 16, 1972 in Rockton. A member of Peace Evangelical Lutheran, Loves Park, Madelyn enjoyed reading, shopping, gardening and playing bridge. She had a special love for dogs and horses. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Survivors include children, Charles "Chip" (Jan) Emig, Laurell "Lori" (Richard) Allen; son-in-law, Michael Romeo; step-sons, David (Rayann) Lobbins, Gordon (Rhonda) Lobbins; grandchildren: Jennifer (Shannon) Schulz, Gina (Brandon) Larson, Michelle Moore, Kelly Allen, Jim Allen; several great grandchildren; sister, Lorinne Cyrotski; and nieces and nephews. Madelyn is predeceased by her husband; and by daughters, Crysann Romeo and Sandra Zimmerman.

Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 6, 2018 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Road, Loves Park, with a visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Wesley Willows and Heartland Hospice.

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse