Madeline Schultz

July 10, 1936 - November 15, 2018

Beloit, WI -- Madeline (Lamendola) Shultz, 82, of Beloit, WI, died Thursday, November 15, 2018 at Pioneer Court. She was born July 10, 1936 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of John and Mary (Moccero) Lamendola. Madeline was a 1954 graduate of Beloit Catholic High School. She married Donald L. Shultz on October 8, 1984 in Janesville, WI. He predeceased her on December 4, 1990. Madeline was formerly employed by Beloit Lumber & Fuel and Bredesens Furniture Store, retiring in 1986. She was also a caregiver for several adults. Madeline was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church.

Survivors include her sister, Geraldine Branz; nieces: Gloria (Mark) Zillmer, Mary Jo Lockshin, Peggy (Mike) Adelman; nephews, John (Cheryl) Branz, and Robert (Tara) Branz. She was predeceased by her parents; brother, Angelo; brother-in-law, Del Branz; and sister-in-law, Amelita Lamendola.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial for Madeline will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 21, 2018 in Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 2222 Shopiere Road, Beloit, WI, with Fr. Michael Resop officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Thabor Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. Visitation will also be from 9:45 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Wednesday in the church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com

