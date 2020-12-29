Madeleine Isch

December 23, 2020
Whitewater, WI - Madeleine (Lanier) Isch, 94, of Whitewater passed away on December 23, 2020 at The Glenwood at Mulberry.
Madeleine was born on February 20, 1926 in France to Pierre and Marie Lanier. She started her working career in Paris as a cashier for the National Post Office. She immigrated to the US with her husband, Georges, in the early 50's and worked several different jobs over the years. She was a gourmet cook, diligent home maker, a gardener who grew and preserved a magnitude for the family. She refinished furniture, wallpapered and worked alongside George's in all their endeavors and remodels. She was an artist with crochet, knitting, reupholstering, and a master seamstress, creating and teaching her crafts. She is remembered for clothing her children, decorating their houses, many wedding dresses and outfits for others. She worked for the UW-Whitewater theater dept. creating authentic costumes for Shakespearian performances, researching and creating her own patterns for authenticity. Many of her friends were her colleagues at American Optical, where she ended her work career.
Madeleine was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed time spent with family and was known for her wonderful devotion to making, doing, providing and loving care. She will always be remembered for her warmth, sweetness and generosity.
Madeleine is survived by her daughter, Noele S. Condon (G.R. "Joe" Condon) of Wisconsin Rapids and son Mark G. Isch (Cecelia McCoppin) of Winthrop Harbor. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; sisters, Jeanine in Waukesha and Claudine in France.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Pierre and Marie; and husband, Georges A. Isch.
There will be no public funeral services. A family celebration of life will be held at a later time. To those who wish to contribute, please donate to your local food bank or Feeding America.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com