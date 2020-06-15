November 21, 1935 - June 11, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Mabel M. "Linda" Phillips, age 84, a life-long Janesville resident passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care. She was born on November 21, 1935 in Janesville, the daughter of Sigvald and Amelia (Hoesly) Olson. She graduated from Janesville High School in 1954 and attended Madison Business College. After she finished school, Mabel went to work for Parker Pen Company where she was a private secretary and personal assistant to Daniel Parker. Mabel married Robert O. Phillips on September 8, 1956 and they resided in Dighton, MA, while Bob was in the U.S. Army. They returned to Janesville when their first child was to be born. Three sons were born of this marriage, Robert, David and James. After her sons were in school, she was a cub scout den mother. Later she delivered meals on wheels, volunteered at Rotary Gardens and the Salvation Army. Mabel's hobby was knitting and crocheting. She made many afghans for her family and friends as well as many mittens for the Salvation Army. Mabel was a fan of the Green Bay Packers. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church.
Mabel "Linda" Phillips is survived by two sons, Robert E. (Mary) Phillips and James M. (Shirley) Phillips; her granddaughter, Victoria Phillips; her sister, Signe (Ken) Onsrud; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert O. Phillips, on August 7, 1997, and her son, David S. Phillips on February 3, 2020. She was also preceded in death by her parents; mother-in-law; father-in-law; aunts; uncles; and Abby (aka Brown Dog).
Funeral services will be at Noon on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. Rev. Felix J. Malpica will officiate. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice.
A special thank you to the staff of the Agrace Hospice Center for their many kindnesses to Mabel and her family.
