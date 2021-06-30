December 19, 1938 - June 27, 2021
Janesville, WI - Lynne E. Hagemann, age 82, of Janesville, passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at home, surrounded by her family and special friends, just as she had desired. She was born on December 19, 1938, in Oak Park, Illinois, the daughter of Harold and Evelyn (Belsan) Ziebell. Lynne grew up in Greenfield, Wisconsin and graduated from Pulaski High School. She took a week-end trip to Mauston Wisconsin with a friend, and met her lifelong love, Bill Hagemann, on Castle Rock Lake in the summer of 1957. They were married May 19, 1958, and were married for 57 years until Bills passing on August 10, 2015.
Lynne and Bill loved road trips and made many over the years to almost every state in the USA. She loved Northern Wisconsin and Santa Cruz, California vacations. She was an amazing cook and always cooking or baking something to give to her family and friends. Lynne had a heart of gold and was a generous lady, buying gifts for everyone for every occasion she could think of. Every holiday was unforgettable because she made it that way. Lynne had a sense of humor that had no end. Even up to her last days she had everyone in stitches and was always cracking a joke. She was so loved by everyone she knew. She was the family matriarch and everyone knew it and loved it.
Lynne was baptized in the ocean in Santa Cruz in 1990, and was a longtime member of Roxbury Road Church in Janesville. Jesus was her Lord and Savior and gave her the hope and strength to get through the last 10 years.
Lynne is survived by her children: Lori (Doug) Davis of Janesville, Vicki (Al) Contreras of Delavan, and Jeff (Marisa) Hagemann of Manitowish Waters. She is further survived by her grandchildren: Juan (Laura) Contreras, Angela Block, Jeffrey (Ashley) Contreras, Taylor Hagemann, Madi (Scott) Hagemann, Zach Davis, and Mariah Dorsey; great grandchildren: Jacy (Diego) Avila, Savannah Block, Abigail Contreras, Ezra Contreras, Willow Contreras, Ayla Contreras and Malachi; special sisters: Judi (Bob) Picha, Roxy (Bob) Holub, and Kim (Sofia) Ziebell; amazing "church lady" friends who she laughed with the last 15 years; many cousins, nieces, and nephews; and adopted family, the Mecos. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Bud and Jeff; and her great great grandson, Rownan.
There will be no services held at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date and be announced soon. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME and CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Per Lynne's request she chose this poem:
AFTERGLOW
I'D LIKE THE MEMORY OF ME TO BE A HAPPY ONE
I'D LIKE TO LEAVE AN AFTERGLOW OF SMILES WHEN
LIFE IS DONE
I'D LIKE TO LEAVE AN ECHO WHISPERING
SOFTLY DOWN THE WAYS
OF HAPPY TIMES AND LAUGHING TIMES AND
BRIGHT AND SUNNY DAYS
I'D LIKE THE TEARS OF THOSE WHO GRIEVE
TO DRY BEFORE THE SUN
OF HAPPY MEMORIES THAT I LEAVE
WHEN MY LIFE IS DONE.