May 12, 1951 - June 5, 2020
Ames, IA -- Lynne E. Baltzer Ph.D., R.D., age 69, beloved daughter, sister, aunt, great-aunt and friend, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born at Fort Jackson, Columbia, SC, on May 12, 1951, the daughter of Paul and Ruth (Dykes) Baltzer, Jr. She spent many years living in both Indianapolis, IN and Ames, IA, where she taught at Iowa State University in the Department of Hotel, Restaurant, and Institution Management. She will be remembered for her love of the arts, her giftedness in crafting and knitting, and the love and happiness she brought to her friends and family.
Lynne was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth (Dykes) Baltzer. She is survived by her father, Paul Baltzer, Jr.; siblings, Dee (Don) Birschel, and Paul (Mary Lexa) Baltzer, III; niece, Ellen (Matt) Bratz; two great-nephews, Gavin and Logan Bratz; and a great-niece, Bailey Bratz. She will be missed by many close friends including, Melissa Haynes and Margaret Westvold, who took special care of Lynne, and her beloved pet, Lady.
A private graveside service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, Monroe, WI.