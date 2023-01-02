February 11, 1961 - December 27, 2022
Rockton, IL - Lynn Marie Lederman, 61, of Rockton, IL died suddenly at 9:30 a.m., December 27, 2022 at home.
February 11, 1961 - December 27, 2022
Rockton, IL - Lynn Marie Lederman, 61, of Rockton, IL died suddenly at 9:30 a.m., December 27, 2022 at home.
Lynn was born February 11, 1961 in Beloit, WI the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Melvin and Amy (Charlton) Enstrom. She graduated from Parkview High School in Ordfordville, WI class of 1979. Lynn married Lance Lederman in St. Andrew's Lutheran Church in Rockton, IL on February 27, 2010. Lynn started her career at Lappin Electric in Beloit, WI working in the purchasing department. Lynn purchased Guenther Electric in 2000 and worked there until retiring in 2015. She is a member of St. Andrew's Lutheran Church. Lynn liked the warm weather, spending time at the lake in Minocqua, WI and her backyard pool and hot tub. Enjoyed pontoon rides, fishing, spending time with friends and family. Watching football and baseball, preferably the Bears and Cubs. Her time of reflection and prayer was during her 6 mile daily walks. She enjoyed caring for her flowers. Lynn had an infectious smile and was a very caring and sharing person.
Survivors include: husband Lance; step sons: Lane (Lacie) Lederman, Landon (Stephanie) Lederman, Lucas Lederman; step grandchildren: Taylyn, Tori, Tinsley, Luether, Layton; mother Amy Enstrom; brother Steve (Janie) Enstrom; Numerous nieces and nephews; Aunt Barb Charlton and Uncle Mick Charlton. Predeceased by her father.
A Memorial Ceremony at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, January 7, 2023 in St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 511 W Rockton Rd, Rockton, IL with Rev Don Stein officiating. Cremation Rites will be accorded. Her final resting place will be Greenwood Cemetery in Brodhead, WI. A visitation will be held at the Church from 12:00 p.m. until time of Ceremony, Saturday.
To view additional details about Lynn's Services, including any available live streams: https://my.gather.app/remember/lynn-lederman
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.