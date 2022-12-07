Lynn (Ludwig) Essex

September 23, 1961 - November 30, 2022
Elkhorn, WI - Lynn Essex (Ludwig), age 61 passed away peacefully on November 30, 2022 at St. Vincent Hospital in Billings, Montana.
Lynn was born on September 23, 1961 to Jeanne and Denny Ludwig in Elkhorn, Wisconsin. In 1982 she married Charles Riemer and together they had their sons Sean and Charles (Chuck). She then moved to Montana, raising her boys on her own while putting herself through school. It was in Montana she met the love of her life and her soul mate, JT Essex. They were married on August 7th, 1999. With JT's two children, Tory and Kimi, their family was complete.
Lynn worked as a nurse for many years, giving time to both St. Vincent Hospital and Billings Clinic. She received her Master's Degree in Nursing Education from the University of Alaska Anchorage, making her father one of the proudest men on earth! She was a special woman who loved her family with all her heart. In Lynn's down time she enjoyed cooking and spending time with JT and their dog, Piper.
Lynn is survived by her husband of 23 years JT Essex, her mother, Jeanne Ludwig (Elkhorn, WI), her mother-in law, Garnet Essex (Bonita Springs, FL), her children Sean Riemer (Billings, MT), Chuck (Anna) Riemer (Ft. Meyers, FL), Tory Essex, (Billings, MT) and Kimi (Greg) Bush (Sheridan, WY), siblings Lisa (Brian) Schmidt (Elkhorn, WI) and Lori (Erich) Reinl, (Elkhorn, WI), grandchildren Liam Contreraz, Aleata & Mason Riemer, Miley and Karleigh Essex, Adeline Bush and twin grandchildren on the way. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and in-laws.
Lynn was preceded in death by her father, Dennis Ludwig, brother Carey Ludwig, brother-in-law, Aaron Essex and father-in-law, Terry Essex.
A Celebration of Lynn's Life will be held at a later date to be determined.
