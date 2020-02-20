May 27, 1946 - February 17, 2020

Delavan, WI -- Lynn C. Lottig, of Delavan, formerly of Walworth and Linn Township, passed away on February 17, at Journey Care hospice facility in Chicago from a malignant brain tumor. Lynn C. Lottig was born May 27, 1946 to Bob and Eunice Schaid in Elkhorn, Wl. She was united in marriage to Rick Lottig on March 10, 1967, in Winona, MN. Lynn loved flower gardening, birding, reading, golfing, walking and traveling, having visited 48 states. She was active in the Fontana Garden Club, three book clubs, several bridge groups and her church, Faith Lutheran in Walworth. She enjoyed shopping, but her absolute favorite thing was to attend her grandkid's activities and sporting events. If there was a game, she was going!

Lynn is survived by her husband of 52 years, Rick; their three children: Kellee (Craig) Rollins of Noblesville, IN, Darin (Lisa) Lottig of Lake Geneva, and Holly (Jim) Bender of Lake Mills, WI; and her five grandchildren: Quinten, Charlie, Kate, AJ and Lyndsey. Lynn was preceded in death by her father, Wm. R. Bob Schaid; and her father-in-law, Walter F. Lottig.

Funeral services will be held at Faith Ev. Lutheran Church in Walworth, at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, February 26. Visitation will be at Toynton Walworth Funeral home from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25, and at the church one hour before the service. Memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church. For more information visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com or call the funeral home at 262-275-2171.