July 16, 1952 - November 2, 2022

Lake Geneva, WI - Lynette Norma (Koval) Zientek, age 70, passed away peacefully on November 2, 2022, at Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. She was born on July 16, 1952, in Chicago, Illinois to Edmund J. and Eleanor (Wolf) Koval. Lynette was united in marriage to David Zientek on December 20, 1980, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mount Prospect, Illinois.

