Janesville, WI - Lynette Ann (Falk) Wagman, of Janesville passed away on May 14, 2022 at Nazareth Health and Rehabilitation Center in Stoughton, WI. Lynette was born on August 26, 1956 to Vernon Leroy Falk and Barbara Jean (Martin) Falk at Mercy Hospital in Janesville, WI.
Lynette was a 1975 graduate at Craig Sr. High School. She began working before graduation as a unit aide at Rock County Health Care Center. After graduation she took the CNA course at Blackhawk Tech and got a job at Rock Haven upon completion of the class. She remained at Rock Haven for 23 years. From there, she went to Beloit Memorial Hospital where she worked as an EKG Tech followed by a stint as a switchboard operator before retiring.
Lynette married Michael Wagman on April 8, 1988. The two of them spent 4 years in Dallas, TX at Christ for the Nations (1992-1996). In years following, Lynette and Michael fostered several children until March 11, 2006 when they adopted their son Quentin Thomas Wagman. Lynette and Michael divorced in 2016.
Lynette is survived by her son Quentin; her brother, Alan (Carol) Falk; sisters, Mary and Julie Falk; many beloved cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and many friends. Special mention to John and Christine Roberts, Quentin's guardians. Thank you for being Q's "other mother and father". You've raised a fine young man. Lynette was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, a cousin, her ex-husband, and her in-laws.
Special thanks to Pastor Jerry Amstutz, Drs Cheryl Miller, Joann Niemic and Richard Wierich at Beloit Health System and Dr. Mark Benson at UW Madison. Thank you also to Beloit Health System and Nazareth Health and Rehabilitation Center of Stoughton. We would especially like to thank Agrace Hospice for all you did to care for Lynette. We are extremely grateful for all you did to make our loved one comfortable.
There will be no funeral service per Lynette's wishes. She will be cremated and burial will take place at the Milton City Cemetery. Arrangements are being made by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.henkeclarson.com.
