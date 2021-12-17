September 9, 1946 - December 14, 2021
Janesville, WI - Lynda Rae Short, age 75, of Janesville, WI passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. Lynda was born in Janesville on September 9, 1946, the daughter of Donald and Ruby (Haagensen) Bernstein. She graduated from Janesville High School in 1964 and attended UW-Whitewater.
Lynda married James L. Short on May 25, 1968. She owned and operated Counter Point Needle Art Store at the Janesville Mall for several years. She was employed by Blain's Supply, Inc. as a bookkeeper for 10 years. For over 30 years she has owned Sew Bee Quilting.
One of Lynda's greatest passions was quilting. She was a charter member of the Rock Valley Quilters Guild, which she helped found in 1980. It was through this group that she was able to help create many quilting study groups. She was a charter member of the Great Lakes Professional Machine Quilters Association; as well as the founder and director of Goshen Quilters at Cargill United Methodist Church. Lynda found great joy in attending quilting retreats with her fellow quilters.
Lynda also had a passion for gardening, was a Master Gardener and enjoyed volunteering at Rotary Gardens. She was proud to open her garden to the community as part of Rotary Gardens' annual tour in 2010. She also combined her passions of quilting and gardening by hosting tea parties for her frends in her gardens for many years. She was a long-time member of Cargill United Methodist Church.
Lynda Short is survived by her husband, James Short; two daughters, Michelle Short of Armada, MI, and Jenn (Dan) Koetz of Green Bay, WI; granddaughters, Thirzah Koetz of Green Bay, and Elizabeth Barone (Brandon Moreno) of Shelby Township, MI; great-granddaughter, Hadley Moreno; and brother, Dale (Jeanine) Bernstein of Madison, WI. In addition to her parents, Lynda is preceded in death by her brother, Dennis Bernstein.
A visitation will be held from Noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 North Wright Road, Janesville and on Monday, December 20, 2021, from 10 to 11 a.m. at CARGILL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 2000 Wesley Avenue, Janesville. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Monday, December 20, 2021 at the CHURCH with Rev. Steve Scott officiating. THE CHURCH REQUIRES THAT MASKS BE WORN REGARDLESS OF VACINATION STATUS. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Goshen Quilters or Cargill United Methodist Church.
The Short family is grateful for the tremendous care and compassion of the medical team at MercyHealth Hospital and Trauma Center. The family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.