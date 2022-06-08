Orfordville, WI - Lyle Warren Larson, 86, passed away at Mercy Hospital on Friday, June 3, 2022.
He was born in Janesville, October 4,1935, the son of Olaf and Margaret (Thorson) Larson.
Lyle attended Orfordville High School graduating with the class of 1953. He served in the U. S. Army from 1958 to 1960. Lyle was united in marriage to Patricia Hawley on June 17, 1967 at Luther Valley Church. They would have celebrated 55 years of being married. Lyle worked in the office at General Motors for 47 years, retiring in December 2000.
Lyle was a lifetime member of Luther Valley Church and held many offices there through the years. He enjoyed bowling in Brodhead, Janesville and Beloit leagues; playing euchre, and watching the Badgers, Packers, Brewers and Bucks. He loved watching the grandkids in all their sporting events.
He is survived by his wife: Patricia; children: Steven (Stephanie) Larson, Duane (Terri) Larson and Kari (Curt) Leuzinger; grandchildren: Valerie and Jared Larson, Courtney, CJ and Natalie Leuzinger and Sydney Schulze; sister: Hazel Cawkins and many nieces and nephews.
Lyle was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Karen Schulze; brother-in-law, Royal Cawkins; and nephew, Douglas Cawkins.
A memorial service will be held at Luther Valley Church at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 with Pastor Tom Kreis officiating. A visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Burial will be in Luther Valley Cemetery.
Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, Orfordville is handling arrangements for the family.