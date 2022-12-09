July 21, 1936 - November 29, 2022
MOUNT HOREB / JANESVILLE, WI - Lyle Vincent Fink, age 86, of Janesville, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. He was born on July 21, 1936, in Mount Horeb, Wis., the son of Cornelius and Gladys (Smith) Fink.
Lyle graduated from Mount Horeb High School in 1954. He married Ruby Fink in May of 1961.
Lyle was the proud owner and operator of The Village Inn Hotel until he sold the business and retired during the 1990s. He enjoyed traveling to Europe and Alaska, and he liked playing Euchre at the Sugar River Euchre Club and dancing at any event. Lyle had a great love for his family and was always there to help anyone. He taught his children many great life lessons and they have a little piece of him with who they have become. Lyle was very proud of his service in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Alaska and New Jersey.
Lyle is survived by his son, Richard Bruce (Vicky) Fink; daughter, Georgene Kneebone; six grandchildren, Aaron Kneebone, Jesse Kneebone, Jeremiah Fink, Heather (Anthony) Clerkin, Melissa (Jason) Marthe and Adam (Stephanie) Fink; siblings, Merlin Fink, Hugo (Marie) Fink, Darlene (Jim) Lockard and Ruth (Jim) Pemble; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Fink; his parents; three brothers, Walter (Lorraine) Fink, Emery (Diane) Fink and Cornelius (Helen) Fink; and son-in-law, David Kneebone. He was remarried in 2007 to Carol Moore and she survives him, along with her five children.
A memorial service will be held at EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 315 E. Main St., Mount Horeb, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
