Lyle Vincent Fink

July 21, 1936 - November 29, 2022

MOUNT HOREB / JANESVILLE, WI - Lyle Vincent Fink, age 86, of Janesville, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. He was born on July 21, 1936, in Mount Horeb, Wis., the son of Cornelius and Gladys (Smith) Fink.