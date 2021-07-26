Lyle Robert Edgington

Evansville, WI - Lyle R. Edgington passed away peacefully July 21, 2021, after suffering from an acute illness.
Lyle was born in Cottage Grove on April 26, 1938, son of Merle and Bernice (Bowes).
Lyle worked on the family farm and was a graduate of Mazomanie High School. Lyle then married Roberta Uphoff in 1956 and had 4 children. Robert, Kelli Malicki, Nancy jo and Tracy Wickersham.
He then was hired by General Motors and drove semi-truck in his spare time. In 1986 he retired from General Motors and pursued his original love of truck driving. During that time Lyle and Roberta were divorced. Lyle drove many cross- country trips, California being his favorite. After heart surgery he spent the last 6 years with the love of his life, Jan Davis. He would always comment "No one can cook like Jan Davis."
Lyle is survived by son Robert (Kim), daughters Kelli (Jim), and Tracy. Grand-children: Jesse, Sarah, Megan, Catherine, David Jon, Matt, Leif, Nicholas, Trinity, 15 great-grand- children and his sister Mary Kirkpatrick.
He was preceded in death by wife Roberta, an infant daughter Nancy Jo, parents, brothers Kenny, Harald, Russel, James, sisters Eunice Larson, Lucille Swearingen, and Betty Austin.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm on Thursday July 29, 2021 at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home 130 S. Fifth street Evansville with Reverend Matthew Poock officiating. Burial will follow in
Holy Cross Cemetery Evansville. A visitation will be held from 12:00 noon until the time of service at the funeral home on Thursday.
There will be a luncheon following the graveside service at V.F.W. Post 6905 Evansville.
