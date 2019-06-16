December 29, 1923 - June 11, 2019

Fontana, WI -- Lyle R. Vail, age 95, of Fontana, WI, died June 11, 2019. He was born in Decatur, MI, on December 29, 1923, the son of the late Harold and Beth (Root) Vail. On September 28, 1946, in Sharon, WI, he was united in marriage to Winnifred Bolton, who preceded him in death. Lyle was the past owner of Vail's Midway Garage in Fontana, WI. During his life, he was a past member of the Harvard Moose Lodge #1289. He enjoyed gardening and going on road trips, and was known to study the maps thoroughly on the trip.

He is survived by his three children: Robert (Cindy Wilinski) Vail, Cindy Vail- Battisti and Cecelia (Thomas) Perry; grandchildren: Tanya (Dan) Butke, Jeremy (Trisha) Vail, Nick (Julia) Vail and Michael (Jamie) Vail; great-grandchildren: Gage, Ben, Alex, Oliver, Landen, Elliott, Wyatt, Addie, Lewis, Finn, Brandon, Owen and Quinn; siblings: Lorain Haugen, Lucy Beam, Gene Vail and Janice Palzkill. He was preceded in death by his wife, Winnifred; brother, Lewis Vail; and son-in-law, Jim Battisti.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Roselawn Memory Gardens, 3045 WI-67, Lake Geneva, WI. 53147. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. in the chapel at the cemetery. Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com. The Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory of Genoa City, WI, is assisting the family.