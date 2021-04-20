June 5, 1940 - April 17, 2021
Sharon, WI - Lyle M. Wundrow was born June 5, 1940 in Marshfield, Wisconsin to Leo and Martha (Huebsher) Wundrow. He passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2020 in Boone County, Illinois.
Sometime in the afternoon on Saturday, Lyle, died while doing repair on his crane at a job site south of Sharon. He always said he wanted to do what he did to the day of his death. That he did! He died in his crane next to a beautiful pond he dug many years ago on a beautiful spring day.
Lyle is survived by his wife Dominga Morales Gasper; children Kenny Wundrow and Hillary (Brent) Gavan; grandchildren Alya and Sawyer Gavan; brother Leslie (LaVonne) Wundrow and nephew Matthew Wundrow.
He was preceded by his parents and first wife, Linda.
A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, April 22 from 10:00 AM followed by a memorial service at 12:00 Noon all at Toynton's Sharon Funeral Home, 210 Baldwin St., Sharon, WI.
For more information visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com or call the funeral home at 262-275-2171.