March 11, 1929 - October 11, 2020
Edgerton, WI - EDGERTON---Lyle L. Phillips, age 91, of Edgerton, died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center, Janesville. He was born in Crawford County, WI on March 11, 1929, the son of the late Lawrence and Mary (Portwine) Phillips. Lyle married Jeanette E. Murwin on Dec. 31, 1949 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was employed at General Motors for 33 years before retiring in 1982 and was also a member of UAW Local 95. Lyle enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and traveling. He loved getting new trucks and campers, and in retirement attending coffee clutch at Carl's Shell Station in Newville.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanette; 2 children, David (Sue) Phillips and Bonnie (Kevin) Slagg; 2 daughters-in-law, Bonita and Pam Phillips; 6 grandchildren: Denny (Deb) Phillips, Lyle (Melissa) Phillips, Jeremy (Shannon) Phillips, Craig (Alyssa Gunderson) Phillips, Amy (Andy) Schroeder and Sara Phillips; 9 great grandchildren: Denny, Chloe, Caitlyn, Nolan, Nathan, Tucker, Carson, Clayton and Leah; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 sons, Lyle Jr. and Dennis; as well as a brother, Darrell Phillips.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH, Edgerton. Fr. David Wanish will preside and burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton, and again on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of Mass at Church. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com