November 13, 1921 - August 7, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Lyle Grimes Timm, age 97, of Janesville, WI, died on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Lyle was born November 13, 1921 in Town of Avon, WI, the son of David and Hattie (Grimes) Timm. Lyle graduated from Brodhead High School in 1940. He married his high school sweetheart, Irma Carol Gilbert on October 21, 1944 at East Luther Valley Church. He was engaged in farming on the family farm for a short period of time. In 1948, he worked at the carpenter trade. Then, in 1950, he became employed at W. R. Arthur & Co., which later became JATCO, for 33 plus years as a driver, grease and tire man, welder, mechanic, and maintenance man. He retired in 1983 and moved to Hayward, WI, and was in the antique business there with his wife for 15 years. He also served as a Sawyer County Division Chairman of the Salvation Army Christmas Kettle drive, and did other community volunteer work while residing in Hayward. He was a member of First Lutheran Church in Hayward, and Sons of Norway. He loved driving, and drove for several car dealerships after retiring. He enjoyed friends, family, traveling, bowling, golf, stamp collecting and researching his and his wife's family genealogy. He returned to Janesville in 1998. He was a member of First Lutheran Church, Brodhead Historical Society, Luther Valley Historical Society, Friends of the Beckman Mill, and U.A.W. local 95.

He is survived by his children, Gerald (Georgia) Timm of Mukwonago, WI, and Diane (Robert) Berg of Plymouth, MN; five grandchildren: Brian, Michael, and Daniel (Rachael) Timm, and Christopher (Kayla) Berg and Chad (Ashley) Berg; seven great-grandchildren: Damien, Devin, Aidan, Brielle, Christopher, Emma, Sloan; niece, Beverly; and nephew, Larry. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Irma; brothers, Clifford and Ray; and niece, Shanda.

Funeral services will be held at Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, Hwy 11 and South Coon Island Road, Orfordville, at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 with Pastor Naomi Garber. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Luther Valley Cemetery, Town of Newark, Rock County, WI.

www.newcomerfh.com

Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, Orfordville,

(608) 879-2333

I came into this world with no diamonds or rings

While here I did and acquired many things

I thanked God for things I did and got

I never thought or tried to be someone I'm not

Author ~ Lyle Timm