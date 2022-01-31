JANESVILLE, WI - Lyle F. Eddy, age 88 of Janesville, passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at the Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care. He was born on December 20, 1933, in Walker, Minn., the son of Clement and Lillian (Lewis) Eddy. He grew up in the Walker, Minn., area where he graduated from high school. Lyle served in the U.S. Army from January 16, 1951, to October 27, 1952, and at the time of his discharge held the rank of sergeant.
Following his discharge from the service, Lyle went to work at American Motors in Kenosha, Wis. While in Kenosha, he met his future wife, Ardith Sibilsky. They were married on December 4, 1954. Lyle moved to Janesville in 1953, after being hired by General Motors and continued to work there until he retired. He was a member of U.A.W. Local # 95.
Lyle built a cottage in Eagle River where he enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. He was a long-time member of First Lutheran Church.
Lyle Eddy is survived by his wife of 67 years, Ardith Eddy; three daughters, Cindy (Roger) Skaife of Janesville, Gail (Peter) Pylipow of Jacksonville, FL, and Julie Eddy of Janesville; six grandchildren, Nate, Nick, Jameson, Megan, Brett and Blake; six great-grandchildren, Abi, Johanna, Landon, Maren, Owen and Logan; two sisters, Shirley Meier of Elk Mound, Wis., and Judy (Jim) Luedtke of Kewaskum, Wis.; and nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Lyle was preceded in death by five brothers and three sisters.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville and at FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 612 N. Randall Avenue, Janesville on Friday, February 4, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 4th at the CHURCH. Rev. James Johnson will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by Kienow-Hilt V.F.W. Post # 1621 following the services at the church. Private burial will follow in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church or Agrace Hospice.
Henke-Clarson Funeral Home of Janesville is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.henkeclarson.com
