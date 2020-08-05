November 3, 1926 - August 3, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Lyle Eugene Noe, age 93, of Janesville passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020 at his home. He was born on November 3, 1926, the son of Ralph and Gladys (Knight) Noe. He was a Janesville High School graduate. Lyle was especially proud of his service in the U.S. Army. He served from September 23, 1950 to August 26, 1952 and was stationed in Germany for much of that time. Lyle married Joan E. Henning on November 26, 1966 in Janesville. He was employed as a design engineer by Fairbanks-Morse and later by Sta-Rite from which he retired. Lyle was a member of First Presbyterian Church. He was an avid Civil War historian. He loved animals, especially the several dogs he had throughout the years. His love of animals also extended to the wild animals and birds he enjoyed feeding at his home.
Lyle Noe is survived by his wife, Joan; his brother, Ronald (Cheryl) Noe of Hendersonville, NC; nieces and nephews; Rowyn (Jenna) Noe, Michelle Noe, Tina Pachniak, Craig Sanford, Gary Sanford and Diane (Jim) Pollak. Lyle was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Shirley Sanford.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, August 7, 2020 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. Rev. Lee A. Meissner will officiate. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery with military graveside rites conducted by Kienow-Hilt V.F.W. Post # 1621. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, August 7th until the time of services at the funeral home. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home www.henkeclarson.com