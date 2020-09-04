March 19, 1956 - August 26, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Lyle C. Dallman, age 64, of Janesville, passed away at home on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. The son of Frank and Lorraine (Albrecht) Dallman, he was born in Janesville and was a graduate of Craig High School. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and cherished the memories he made with his family and friends. Lyle also enjoyed traveling throughout Wisconsin, enjoying its beauty, and took pride in the photographs he took of various wildflowers, lighthouses and waterfalls he encountered.
Lyle - brother, uncle, friend - we will miss your infectious laugh, clever wit, and loving and kind heart. You lived life on your terms - true and honorable. We are blessed beyond measure to have had you in our lives, and you have made us all better for having shared your life with us. We will keep you in our hearts as you kept us in yours.
Lyle is survived by his three brothers: Gary (Karen) Dallman of Green Bay, Alan (Gail) Dallman of Edgerton, and Neil (Ludmila) Dallman of Janesville; nieces and nephews: Kyle (Amanda) Dallman, Michele (Robbie) Nickels, Meagan (Stephen) Knautz, Zachary Dallman, Andrea (John) Kjell, Brianna Dallman, Kayla Wells and great nephews and great nieces. He is preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.