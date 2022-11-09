Lyle B. Kirkeeng

May 31, 1934 - November 5, 2022

Janesville, WI - Lyle B. Kirkeeng, 88, passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care-Janesville. He was born May 31, 1934, in Rockland, WI to the late Mengel and Emma (Bakken) Kirkeeng. Lyle honorably served his country by joining the U.S. Army and serving from 1954 to 1956. On September 7, 1957, he married Josephine Voelker in Sparta, WI.

