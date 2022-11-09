Janesville, WI - Lyle B. Kirkeeng, 88, passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care-Janesville. He was born May 31, 1934, in Rockland, WI to the late Mengel and Emma (Bakken) Kirkeeng. Lyle honorably served his country by joining the U.S. Army and serving from 1954 to 1956. On September 7, 1957, he married Josephine Voelker in Sparta, WI.
Lyle and Josephine moved to the Janesville area soon after marriage. Lyle's love of farming moved them
to Porter township where they raised their children and worked their 40 acre farm. During this time he also worked for GM in the skilled trades department. Lyle was an avid Packer fan, 4-H leader, member of
the American Legion, a member and trustee of the Zion Lutheran Church. Lyle retired in 1987 but continued his connection when he bowled in the GM retirement league. In 2000 he purchased his home
farm in Rockland, WI. The home farm became a family gathering and hunting spot where he and Josephine hosted family, friends and reunions.
Lyle is survived by his wife of 66 years, Josephine; three children: Jeff (Elisabeth) Kirkeeng, Colleen (Jeff) Hoover, and Suzanne (Richard) Viken; his five grandchildren: Melissa (Brandon) Shippee, Kenny (Trish) Viken, Nick (Heather) Viken, Matt (Barb) Hoover, and Eli Kirkeeng; five great grandchildren; brother David (Beverly) Kirkeeng; brother-in-law Junior Wilson; sister-in-laws Mary Lou Potter: Carolyn (Fred) Moan and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings: Muriel Kirkeeng, Lewellyn Kirkeeng, Ruth Jewson, Hazel Dietz, Manley Kirkeeng, Malcolm Kirkeeng, Melbourne Kirkeeng, Dennis Kirkeeng, and Donna Wilson.
Funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM, Saturday, November 12, 2022, at APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, with luncheon to follow. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM to time of service. Burial will follow luncheon at Bethel Cemetery - Center township, with full military funeral honors by Kienow Hilt VFW Post 1621. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com for online condolences.
A thank you to the staff of Agrace Hospice for the care and compassion shown to Lyle.
To plant a tree in memory of Lyle Kirkeeng as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.