Elkhorn, WI -- Lydia Yardley, 83 of Elkhorn, WI, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at her home in Elkhorn, WI. She was born May 26, 1935 in Shilali, Lithuania, the daughter to late Adolf and Paulina (Deglou) Fetting. Lydia married Thomas J. Yardley Sr. on October 10, 1952 in Crown Point, IN. Lydia was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Elkhorn, WI. Lydia enjoyed crocheting and gardening in her freetime.

Lydia is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Thomas; their five children: Thomas (Kay) Yardley Jr., David Yardley, Julie (Greg) Browning, Linda (Michael Weber) Yardley and Steven Yardley; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and three siblings: Selma Jurqutis, Sina Sullivan and Fritz (Sally) Fetting. She was preceded in death by her parents; and grandson, Little Lee.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 104 S. Broad St. Elkhorn, WI. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until service time Thursday at church. Interment will follow services at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Geneva, WI. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Arrangements completed by Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory of Elkhorn, WI.