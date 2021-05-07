June 17, 1925 - May 4, 2021
Delavan, WI - DELAVAN - Lydia J. Rubendall, age 95, of Delavan passed away on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn. She was born on June 17, 1925 to Abraham and Johanna (Boersema) Keyzer. Lydia was united in marriage to Ward Rubendall on October 30, 1944 in Delavan. Ward passed away on April 1, 1980. Lydia was a nursing assistant at Lakeland Nursing Home, then Aurora Lakeland OB, then Aurora VNA Hospice, and finally into private home care. She was a longtime member of Delavan Christian Reformed Church. Lydia loved the Green Bay Packers.
Lydia is survived by her four daughters, Judy (Al) Bultman, of Delavan, Donna (Dean) Logterman, of Darien, Sherry Meinen, of Delavan, and Kathy (Robert) Morris, of Rantoul, IL; grandchildren, Randy, Mark, Dan, Brian, Marie, Nancy, Corey, Julie, Abbey, Keith, Jenny, Kim, James, Mandy, and Jordy; great grandchildren, Joe, Jake, Eli, Jonah, Luke, Dylan, Maci, Natalie, Owen, Elizabeth, Victoria, and Jillian; and a sister, Pearl Potter.
Lydia is preceded in death by her husband, Ward; her son, Mike; her parents; siblings, Abraham Jr., Andrew, Johanna, Anne, Corneill, and George; and a son-in-law, Larry Meinen.
Private Family Services will be held. Burial will take place at Spring Grove Cemetery in Delavan. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com