Delavan, WI - Lydia H. Scott, age 91, of Delavan passed away on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Golden Years in Walworth. She was born in Loyal, WI on December 14, 1929 to Carl and Amalia (Hinkelman) Schoengrund. Lydia was united in marriage to Warren Scott on December 31, 1949. Warren passed away on August 26, 1993. Lydia worked at DDHS until retirement in 1991. She was a longtime member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.
Lydia is survived by her five sons, Randy (Kathy) Scott, of Elkhorn, Mike (Deborah) Scott, of Racine, Pete (Sue) Scott, of South Beloit, IL, Tim (Marion) Scott, of Delavan, and Mark Scott, of Delavan; 7 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Lydia is preceded in death by her husband, Warren; her parents; a brother, Gerhardt; and two sisters, Hilda and Mandy.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, November 29, 2021 at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Avenue in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Spring Grove Cemetery in Delavan. Memorials can be directed to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church with School. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
