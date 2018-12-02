November 29, 1924 - November 30, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Lyda Mae Codman, age 94, of Janesville passed away Friday, November 30, 2018 at Mercy Manor Transition Center. Lyda was born on November 29, 1924 in Houston, TX, the daughter of LeRoy and Loretta (McAuliffe) Thompson. She married John Codman on October 27, 1976. He predeceased her on March 18, 2012. Lyda was formerly employed as a cook at the Toot & Tell Drive Inn and the Oasis Restaurant.
Lyda is survived by her children: Cheryl Thibedeau, Loretta (William) Melichar, Debra Carr, Lisa (Brad) Porter, Stuart Carr, James Carr; 19 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Dennis Carr and John T. Carr; and her brother, Fred Thompson.
Per Lyda's request, no services will be held. Private burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
