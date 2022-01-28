Lyda D. (Osika) Holz

Janesville, WI - Lyda D. Holz, 77, passed away at her home on Saturday, January 15, 2022. She was born February 11, 1944 in Great Falls, MT to the late Glenn H. and Thelma (Porter) Osika. On December 17, 1960, she married Elmer A. Holz at Trinity Episcopal Church, Janesville. He preceded her in death on June 7, 2017.
Lyda was a long-time member of Trinity Episcopal Church and the Altar Guild. She enjoyed going bowling and helping Elmer with softball games where she could. She was also a huge Elvis fan.
Lyda is survived by her two daughters: Katie Fraunfelder and Tammy Petersen; grandchildren: Angie Holz, Seth Pollentier, Tyler Fraunfelder, Taylor Fraunfelder, and Trevor Fraunfelder; great grandchildren: Kayla, Kaiden, KaMya, Karter, and Aelana and sisters-in-law: Lily Tiffany and Jeri Holz. She was preceded in death by her husband Elmer; parents: son-in-law Chuck Petersen; and brothers-in-law: Carl Holz and Jerry Tiffany.
A funeral service for Lyda will be held on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 6:00 PM at the Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville. A visitation will be from 4:00 PM to the time of service at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in Trinity Episcopal Church Columbarium. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family. Memorials are appreciated to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin or Trinity Episcopal Church, Janesville.
The family would like to say thank you to Shell Miller and Paula DeRubeis and all other church family who have been there for Lyda.
To plant a tree in memory of Lyda Holz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
