JANESVILLE, WI - Luther O. "Luke" Fingerson, age 94 of Janesville, passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Rock Haven Nursing Home. He was born on November 4, 1927, in Livingston, Iowa County, Wis., the son of Henry and Mae (Lee) Fingerson. He graduated from Dodgeville High School in 1947.
Luke was drafted into the U.S. Army at the start of the Korean War in November of 1950. He was assigned to the 379th Evacuation Hospital Group and shipped out to Germany aboard the General Alexander Patch ship. After arriving in Germany, he helped set up a hospital in old German Barracks in Baumholder, Germany where he operated the emergency generators. He shipped home from Germany in October 1952 and was honorably discharged on October 29, 1952. After spending some time at his home in Dodgeville, in 1953 he moved to Janesville and became employed by General Motors where he worked for 34 years until retiring in March of 1988.
In 1956, Luke married Shirley Hageberg and he later married Sophie Houser on May 22, 1982. Sophie preceded him in death on May 18, 2003. Luke was a member of Faith Lutheran Church and U.A.W. Local # 95. He was a life-member of Kienow-Hilt V.F.W. Post # 1621 and a former member of Moose Lodge # 197.
Luther "Luke" Fingerson is survived by his children, Denny (Cheri) Wayne, Joanna (Dee) Marie, and David (Kathie) Fingerson; grandchildren, Amy (Nick) Rundle, Stephanie (Adam) Fink, Jennifer (Ross) Moynihan, and Jessie Cox; six great-grandchildren; and a brother, Merrill Fingerson; also his girlfriend of 17 years, Audrey Carson. He was preceded in death by his parents; both of his wives; sisters, Helen Christopher and Gayle Johnson; and brothers, Donald and Gerald Fingerson.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Promedica/Heartland Hospice for their care, and to Chaplain Rod Wedel for his many visits to Luther. Also to the Rock Haven staff for their loving care, especially to his "best friend", Monalisa.
Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. Chaplain Rod Wedel will officiate. Burial will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park where military rites will be conducted by Kienow-Hilt V.F.W. Post # 1621. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, May 5th from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
