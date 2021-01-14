March 25, 1979 - January 7, 2021
Edgerton, WI - Lukas Mark Yeske, "The Man, The Myth, The Legend," age 41, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 7, 2021. Luke was born March 25, 1979, to Mark and Cindy (Morgan) Yeske. He worked as an operator of Yeske Construction (Let Er Go). Luke married his best friend, Jillian (Irwin) on December 12, 2014. He was a friend to everyone he met, and would help anybody with anything at any time, with a smile on his face. There wasn't anything he couldn't do. The lessons we've learned from him, and the love we have for him will never be forgotten. His loving personality, wise beyond his years attitude, and heart of gold will live on through all of us. Luke's passion was living life to the fullest through music, cars, boats, motorcycles and snowmobiles. Luke lived the life he loved, and loved the life he lived.
He is survived by his loving wife; parents; pretty girl Riley Dog; Grandma June; and Justin; along with countless family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The family extends a special thank you to each and every one of you.
🎵 HE WILL FOREVER BE OUR FAVORITE SONG 🎵