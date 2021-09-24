February 7, 1924 - September 20, 2021
Janesville, WI - Luella Mabel Shackelford, age 97, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021, at home with her daughters by her side after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was born in Delavan, WI on February 7, 1924, the daughter of August and Mabel (Zimmerman) Schuhmacher. She was raised in Johnstown on the family farm on the Rock -Walworth County line. She was one of 3 daughters. Luella graduated from Delavan Darien High School in 1941. She was a 5-H and 4-H club member in Johnstown. While working at the A&P grocery store in Janesville she met her future husband, Francis Shackelford, of Janesville. They were married on January 27, 1943, in Delavan. He was in the Army so they moved around to different bases and she worked as a waitress. After WWII they moved back to Janesville and added 3 children to their family: Billie in 1946, Danny in 1947, and Bette in 1949. Luella was a waitress at the Rock County Airport Café, and also worked at Sparkling Dry Cleaners, and Hough Shade (Hufcor Inc.) She retired from Hufcor in May of 1989, after 33 years. While at Hufcor, she helped form their union, was on the bargaining board, union steward and president, and helped get a pension program started there also.
While the children were young, she was a Den Mother for Wilson School Cub Scouts. She started the first city 4-H club in the United States in 1958, known as Wilson 4-H club. She was also, the club sewing leader. Luella also enjoyed skiing. She was a charter member of the Oak Ridge Ski Club which started in Janesville. She went on numerous ski trips to Colorado.
Luella was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Janesville Patriotic Society, and Royal Neighbors. She was a member of Cargill United Methodist Church where she served as: a Sunday School teacher, on the board of trustees, breakfast club at Adams and Roosevelt schools, and helped at church rummage sales. She was very active in "Journey to Bethlehem" which was put on at the church one weekend a year near Christmas time.
After Francis died in 1990, she traveled overseas to many different countries. She went to the Vatican and her last trip was to Vietnam to see where her son served during the Vietnam War.
Luella always stayed busy gardening and working on her house. Luella would give the shirt off of her back to help someone else. She was a surrogate mother to many of her children's friends.
Luella is survived by her daughters, Billie (Frank) Zielke of Janesville and Bette Shackelford of Janesville; 2 step granddaughters, Shawne Cass and Shan Trussoni; 5 step great grandchildren: Camron (Stacey) Cass, Peyton Cass, Delaney Cass, Stevie (Josh) Nanstad, and Victoria Phillips; 2 step great great grandchildren; Bryant Nanstad and Felicity Cass; and special friend to family Barb Barnett Adams; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Francis in 1990; son, Danny in 1980; and 2 sisters, Ruth Dodge-DuCharme and Lisetta DeVous.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Interment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday, at the FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers send memorials to Agrace Hospice, Wisconsin Breast Cancer Coalition, or the Alzheimer's Association of Southern Wisconsin.
Luella's family wishes to thank Agrace Hospice for the wonderful care and support given to Luella.