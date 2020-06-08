September 14, 1927 - June 3, 2020
Delavan, WI -- Luella Inez Wood, 92 of 207 McDowell Street, Delavan died on June 3, 2020 at Delavan Health Care Center after a brief illness. She was born September 14, 1927 in Richland County, WI, the daughter of Oscar Jones and Elsie Unbehaun. She was married to Donald Heft on September 29, 1947. She then married Leslie Wood on May 5, 1994. She was a 50 year member of International Association of Machinists and Aerospace workers. Luella worked at Borg Instruments in Delavan for 22 years.
She is survived by daughter, Rita; two sons, Robert and Richard; sister, Lillian Jones of Richland Center, WI; two dear nieces, Shirley Cline and Arlene Martinez; her beloved companion, Teddy; and many grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents; her two husbands; five brothers; and three sisters.
Graveside Services are 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Spring Grove Cemetery, Delavan. Betzer Funeral Home of Delavan is serving the family.