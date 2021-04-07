Ludmilla "Luci" Byam

April 9, 1939 - March 13, 2021
Janesville, WI - Luci (Fink) Byam, age 82, of Janesville, previously of Lima Center, WI, died peacefully on March 13, 2021, with her beloved family by her side in Milford, NH, due to Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia. Luci was born near Leningrad, Russia, on Easter Sunday, April 9, 1939, to Jakob and Therese Fink. Her early years were spent fleeing across Europe to escape the darkness of WWII. At age 13, in 1952, the family immigrated to America and settled in Luther, OK. She graduated from Luther High School in 1958 and became a naturalized American citizen. She then enlisted in the Women's Army Corps (WAC) as a medic and received an honorable discharge in 1961.
In 1961, she married and moved to Woburn, MA. She earned her Bachelor's Degree from Northeastern University which led to her employment as a Social Worker for the State of Massachusetts. She also served three years in the Army National Guard Reserve program.
In 1993, she remarried and relocated to Lima Center, WI, where she and her husband owned and operated an alarm business. She loved baking, cooking, square dancing, sewing, drawing, writing and gardening. She will be remembered for her kindness, compassion, wisdom, and generous spirit.
The family expresses their sincerest appreciation to the Faith Community Church members, Phyllis and Shawn Schemehorn, Kathie & Fritz Coxe for all of their help and support throughout the past few years.
Luci is preceded in death by her loving husband, George; her mother; father; brothers: Viktor, Robert, and Erich; and sisters, Kathe and Elizabeth.
Family members include her children, Rosemarie Evans and her husband, Bob of Milford, NH, Ronald Starble and his wife, Brenda of Coventry, RI, and Kathleen Krane and her husband, Rick of Hinsdale, NH; five grandchildren: Tara Evans, Katie Starble-Kaminski and her husband, Ian, Jacob Starble, Justin Starble and Amber Krane. She is also survived by beloved nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at the Faith Community Church, 2931 Lucerne Drive, Janesville, WI 53455 on April 10, 2021. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am with a Celebration of Life following at 12:00 pm.