Lucy Ellen Maves

September 11, 1924 - December 8, 2019

Edgerton, WI -- Lucy Ellen (Learn) Maves, age 95, of Edgerton, passed away on Sunday. She was born on September 11, 1924 at the home of her parents Hubert and Susie Saxby Learn, in Dunkirk Township, WI. She attended Mt. Pleasant School, and graduated from the eighth grade at the rural Miller School with ceremonies held in Janesville. A graduate of Edgerton High School with the class of 1942, she then attended Madison Business College. She was employed at Highway Trailer and the Edgerton Reporter. Lucy was baptized and confirmed at the U.C.C. in Edgerton in 1938. Lucy was united in marriage to Rolland O. Maves on October 1, 1943, at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Sam Fulton, Edgerton, by the Rev. Harry Philo, Pastor of the U.C.C. officiating. Lucy was very active in her children's activities as well as the community: Girl Scouts; Boy Scouts; serving as secretary to The Edgerton Boys Baseball League; Wednesday Women's Warmup bowling league; several church boards, including Chairwoman of Church Fellowship; she was also a member of the Senior Advisory Board of M & I Bank. Lucy was a member of the Towne Country Club, where she served on the house committee, and worked with the junior golf league. She served on her class reunion committee every year since their first reunion! She was Secretary-Treasurer of the Albion-Bussyville Hospital Auxiliary and a board member of the E.R.A.

Survivors include two sons, Richard of Stoughton, and Lyle of Edgerton; a daughter, Sue Ellen (Rick) Takacs of Somerville, AL; and a daughter-in-law, Kathleen of Spring Green. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two step great-grandchildren; sister-in law, Dona Amudjeff of Mt. Pleasant, IA; her very special niece, Julie Jansen; as well as many other nieces; nephews; and many friends. Lucy was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Lawrence and Lowell; her husband, Rolland; two sons, Lowell and Scott; daughter in-law, Sandy Maves; a great-grandson, Jarret McKenzie; and her dancing partner and very special friend, Ole Lien.

Celebration of Life services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 315 Lord St., Edgerton with a luncheon to follow at the funeral home. Please bring a memory to share! Visitation will take place on Wednesday night from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and also on Thursday from 10 a.m. to time of service at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME. Burial of her cremains will be at Fassett Cemetery at a later date. For an online guestbook and condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com