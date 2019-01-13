September 6, 1928 - January 3, 2019
Janesville, WI -- Lucille Rose Marshall, age 90, a longtime resident of Janesville, passed away peacefully at Cedar Crest in Janesville. Lucille was born September 6, 1928. She was the 9th of 13 children, the daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (Fleischmann) Schrauth. She grew up in Little Black, WI. She eventually moved to Janesville, and worked for about a year on the cushion line at Fisher Body. Lucille married Scott William Marshall on August 9, 1952. Lucy was a homemaker. She loved crafting, painting, rummaging, singing and listening to old country and western music. She was a longtime and faithful member of Nativity of Mary Parish (St. Mary's).
She is survived by three sons: Jeffrey Marshall, of Janesville, Scott William "Bill" Marshall, Jr., of Stoddard, WI., and Guy (Ann) Marshall, of Janesville; her two grandchildren, Madelynn (Kevin) Suppon, of Ocala, FL, and Hunter (Molly) Marshall, of Janesville; her great-grandson, Beau Marshall, of Janesville; her three siblings: Maggie (Marvin) Lodholz, Josie Waite, Kathryn (John) Sladek; and by many loving nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Scott Marshall, in 2001; her son, Kirk, in 1999; and her infant son, Michael David, in 1956; her parents, Joseph and Helen Schrauth; and also by nine of 12 siblings: Sister Helen Schrauth, Marcella Zenner, Leona Farris, Mary Niewolny, Alvin Schrauth, Aloysius Schrauth, Bernard Schrauth, Joseph Schrauth and Danny Schrauth.
Funeral services with a Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 19, 2019, at NATIVITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 313 E. Wall St., with Fr. Rob Butz officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation time will be from 9:30 until 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at the CHURCH. A Celebration of Life Luncheon will immediately follow the burial at the Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 21 S. Austin Rd., (608)752-2444, www.whitcomb-lynch.com
A special thank you goes to all the wonderful staff at Cedar Crest, especially the Assisted Living and Memory Care Unit that took such wonderful care of Lucille. Our appreciation also goes out to Agrace Hospice for their care and support these last few months.
