Lucille R. "Lucy" Bartz

Edgerton, WI - Lucille "Lucy" R. Bartz, 97, of Edgerton, WI, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2021 at the Edgerton Care Center. She was born March 9, 1924 in Newville, WI to Maurice and Iva Cooper. She graduated from Milton Union High School in 1941, attended Whitewater State Teachers' College and was a teacher in one-room schools. Lucille was united in marriage to Louis "Speed" Bartz on June 1, 1946.
Lucille was a piano teacher for many years and also worked as a reading aide at Edgerton Community School. She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church until her stroke in October 2010. She was a charter member of the Ladies Auxiliary of VFW Post #2708 in Edgerton and a life member of the Albion Academy Historical Society. Lucy and Speed enjoyed many years of card playing with their euchre club. She also played cards at the ERA and spent Monday evenings with her special "Cheers" friends.
Her family includes 2 daughters, Karen (Craig) Bareis of Sun Prairie, WI and Lynne (Brad) Severson of Edgerton; a son: Greg (Luann) of Roscoe, IL; 6 grandchildren: Stephanie and Susan Bareis, Ross and Katie Severson, and Tyler and Jesse Bartz; 2 brothers: Allen and Rollin (Nancy) Cooper; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Louis, sister Rose Marie Burdick and sister-in-law, Maxine Cooper.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 726 S. Main St., Edgerton. Lucy's family will receive relatives and friends at the church from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM, with the service at 11:30 AM. A luncheon will immediately follow the service. Face masks are recommended. Construction is happening on S. Main St. We would advise coming to the church from Hain Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, AgraceHospice Foundation, or the Albion Academy Historical Society. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton are assisting the family.
Lucy's family would like to give a special thank you to the staff and her family of residents at the Edgerton Care Center for their loving care, kindness, and friendship for the 10 plus years she was a resident. www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com
