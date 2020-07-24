November 20, 1926 - July 16, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Lucille Marian Willegal, age 93, completed life on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center in Janesville, WI, with support from family, clergy, and hospital staff. She was born in South Milwaukee to August and Catherine Besweske. She graduated from Milwaukee Bay View High School in 1945, and in 1948 she married Francis E. Willegal from Whitewater. The couple resided in Janesville and celebrated 48 years together until Francis' death in 1997.
Over the years, outside of being a homemaker and raising her children, Lucy worked for Fairbanks Morse, Parker Pen, Montgomery Ward, Prent Corp., and SSI. She was also active, until her health deteriorated in 2015, in various volunteer roles with Catholic Order of Foresters, Loyal Order of Moose, Mercyhealth Volunteer Services, including House of Mercy Homeless Shelter, Janesville Senior Center, including the Choristers music group, and the Salvation Army. For some organizations, over the years, she was appointed to executive trustee positions. In others, she was known for always having jokes on hand for every occasion. As a member of Nativity of Mary Parish, she was involved in volunteering with school, church, and choir activities. She received various awards and commendations for her volunteer work, including a letter from former state senator Judy Robson. Hobbies and interest with family and at home included: traveling, dancing, playing the piano, reading, solving crossword puzzles, assembling jigsaw puzzles, cooking, baking, gardening, and handicrafts.
Lucy is survived by her daughter, Lynn A. (Robert) Feldman of Rhinelander, WI; son, Francis A. Willegal of Janesville, WI; grandson, Ben Feldman; and granddaughter, Maggie (Guja) Magradze both of St. Paul, MN; sister, Elaine Pritzlaff and family of San Diego, CA and Milwaukee, WI; brother-in-law, Jack (Delores) Willegal of Jefferson, WI and family; and many nieces and nephews and their families. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; parents-in-law; four sisters; one brother; as well as their spouses; and some nieces and nephews.
Lucy's final resting place will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Janesville, next to her husband. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will only be a private graveside service at this time. Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, visit www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com. Comfort in these difficult times is taken by reading "Footprints in the Sand."
During the last year of her life, Lucy resided at Cedar Crest in Janesville where she was cared for by tremendous, caring staff. Words cannot express how thankful her family is to that dedicated team. Lucy's family also thanks Mercyhealth, Nativity of Mary parish, and others for kindness and professional services.