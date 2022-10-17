Lucille "Lucy" C. Dewey

April 18, 1945 - October 13, 2022

Janesville, WI - Lucille "Lucy" C. Dewey, age 77, of Janesville, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, October 13, 2022. She was born in Janesville on April 18, 1945. Lucy and her 5 siblings were raised on a farm in rural Janesville by their strong and loving parents, Joseph and Jean (Malone) Schreier. She was a 1963 graduate of Janesville High School. Lucy worked on the assembly line at Parker Pen for thirty years while raising three daughters on her own. Lucy married David R. Dewey Sr. on November 24, 1995, in Gatlinburg, TN; they shared 13 years of marriage before his passing on May 31, 2008. She treasured all things family, keeping busy with her grandchildren and never missing any of their special events. Lucy enjoyed going to flea markets and rummage sales, only to boast about her good deals. She also loved sitting down for a cup of coffee and good conversation. Lucy was always there to offer comfort and support to those in need. Her kindness was beyond measure, and she will be deeply missed by all who were blessed enough to be a part of her life.

