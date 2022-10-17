Janesville, WI - Lucille "Lucy" C. Dewey, age 77, of Janesville, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, October 13, 2022. She was born in Janesville on April 18, 1945. Lucy and her 5 siblings were raised on a farm in rural Janesville by their strong and loving parents, Joseph and Jean (Malone) Schreier. She was a 1963 graduate of Janesville High School. Lucy worked on the assembly line at Parker Pen for thirty years while raising three daughters on her own. Lucy married David R. Dewey Sr. on November 24, 1995, in Gatlinburg, TN; they shared 13 years of marriage before his passing on May 31, 2008. She treasured all things family, keeping busy with her grandchildren and never missing any of their special events. Lucy enjoyed going to flea markets and rummage sales, only to boast about her good deals. She also loved sitting down for a cup of coffee and good conversation. Lucy was always there to offer comfort and support to those in need. Her kindness was beyond measure, and she will be deeply missed by all who were blessed enough to be a part of her life.
Lucy is survived by her children: Renae (Chad) Easton, Cheryl Swenson, Stacie (Sam) Rusch, Penny (Tom) Reed, and David Dewey Jr.; grandchildren: Spencer, Bennett, Sloan, Joseph (Joe-Bean), Jacob, Taylor, Amber, Annabeth
(Grandma's little caregiver), Madalynn, Rayann, Cooper, Rachel, April, David W. and Holly; siblings: Bill (Linda) Schreier, Margaret (Arnie) Johnson, Dorothy (Floyd) Dominy, and Helen Bride; and numerous great-grandchildren and extended family.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, David Dewey Sr.; sister, Mary VanZandt; son-in-law, Jared Swenson; and brother-in-law, Jim Bride.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at ST. PATRICK CATHOLIC CHURCH; with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Committal will immediately follow Mass at Emerald Grove Cemetery. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
