Lucille "Luci" Faytle

July 19, 1948 - September 10, 2020
Delavan, WI -- Lucille "Luci" Mary Faytle, 72, passed away on September 10, 2020, peacefully in her sleep at her residence. She was a 45+ year resident of Delavan, and spent those years lovingly caring for her family and serving her community. Luci was born July 19, 1948 at Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, CA, the daughter of Henry Frank Busch and Jeanne H. Moffatt Busch, and eldest sibling to Patrick and Marilyn. She started her young life in Chicago, and later moved with her family to Williams Bay, settling in Lower Loch Vista. Luci graduated from Williams Bay High School in 1966. While working at the former Playboy Resort in Lake Geneva, Luci stumbled up the stairs near the now Ristorante Brissago, and was helped to her feet by what would be her future husband and love of her life, Rick Faytle. Married in Delavan at St. Andrews Parish in 1969, the couple could not wait to start their family. Luci had two sons, Christopher and Matthew. Luci and Rick raised their children in the same loving home that they spent the rest of their years in together.
Throughout her adult life, Luci was passionate about volunteering in her community of Delavan, including delivering for Meals on Wheels, and serving as the Delavan Junior Women's Club President. Notably, Luci proudly volunteered for many years as a member of the Delavan Rescue Squad. She also founded and coordinated an annual golf fundraiser called The PMS Classic, held at Delbrook Golf Course that benefitted the Twin Oaks Shelter.
Luci continued her true calling of helping others and community service when she became Delavan's Oktoberfest mascot, "Festy" the Clown. Luci and Rick hosted an annual clown makeup event for children that was followed by the Dode Clown Review parade, inspiring other community members to participate through her enthusiasm for these events. Luci fine-tuned her talent for clowning, learning from local professional clowns, and later attending Ringling Bros Clown Camp, and volunteering in Delavan's historic Clown Hall of Fame.
For over 10 years, she worked with Rick at his American Family Insurance agency, assisting customers and providing office support. Luci also gained many wonderful friendships through her employment at Lakeland Hospital in Elkhorn. A Packer Stockholder and Brewer Super-fan, Luci was always quick to support her Green, Gold and Blue! She enjoyed her standing Sunday tee time with friends at DelBrook, delighting in her time spent on the links.
Most defining, Luci was a devoted wife, mother and grandma. She was at her happiest spending time with her beautiful family, of which she was so proud. Out of all her occupations, she loved being "Grandma" most of all.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Rick; son, Chris and daughter-in-law, Lisa; son, Matt and daughter-in-law, Kristy; grandchildren: Ali, Sam, Rowan, Liam, and Lydia; brother, Patrick (Donna) Busch; and sister, Marilyn (David) Talmadge.
A visitation will be held at the Betzer Family Funeral Home, 118 S. 2nd St., Delavan, on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Private family burial will be on Wednesday at the Spring Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation, or The American Heart Association. Betzer Family Funeral Home is proudly serving the Faytle family.