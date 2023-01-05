Milton, WI - Lucille Kathryn Olsen, age 103, passed away peacefully Sunday January 1, 2023, in her home. Lucille was born December 17, 1919, in Beetown Wisconsin where she grew up as the oldest of 11 siblings until the age of 13.
She was a caring and loveable woman, always considerate of those around her. Her greatest joy in life was her children and visits from grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren, watching them all grow throughout the years. She also was an active member of Oakland Seventh day Adventist church where she played the piano and organ. She also enjoyed baking treats, crocheting, reading, and bird watching. She would also get her hair done once a week with her daughter.
Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Olsen; daughter Joyce Fritz; son-in-law, Gary Fritz and granddaughter, Tonya Fritz.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lois and Bernard Elmer; 3 sisters, Beverly Dahl, Karen Lemon, Darlene Koeller; grandchildren, Darwin and Tammy Elmer, Dave and Marcia Elmer, Devin Elmer, Todd and Brenda Fritz, Lisa and Kurt Maquera, and Lorillee and Kurt Krebsbach; also her 20 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Monday January 9, 2023 from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a Funeral Service at 11 a.m. at Oakland Seventh day Adventist Church, W8791 Advent Road, Fort Atkinson, WI 53538
The family would like to thank Agrace Hospice for all their care and support.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.