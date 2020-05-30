Lucille Elsie Gronke

February 13, - May 24, 2020
Albertville, MN, formerly Walworth, WI -- Lucille Elsie (Zhe) Gronke, age 75, of Albertville, MN, formerly of Walworth, WI, passed away on May 24, 2020. She was born on February 13, 1945 in Eau Claire, WI to Leonard and Margaret (Watenphul) Zhe. She grew up in Zenda, WI and graduated from Big Foot High School in Walworth, WI. On May 22, 1965, she was joined in marriage to Frank W. Gronke, Jr. in Sharon, WI. Together they raised two children while living on the farm. She eventually made her home in Walworth, WI from 2007-2018, and then lived in Albertville, MN to be closer to her family. Lucy worked a variety of service industry jobs throughout the years, the last being at Heyer True Value Hardware in Walworth, WI where she made many good friends and memories. Lucy loved reading, gardening, knitting, and sewing.
She is survived by her children, Deborah (Timothy) Barthel and Daniel (Jeanette Kunce) Gronke; grandchildren, Arinda and Ian Barthel; brother, Ken Zhe; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Alvin Zhe; and sister, Irene Richter.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to The Peterson Chapel of St. Michael-Albertville.