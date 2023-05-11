Lucentia Klonecki

October 16, 1918 - May 8, 2023

Stevens Point, WI - Sister Lucentia Klonecki, age 104, a Sister of St. Joseph of the Third Order of St. Francis for 88 years, died May 8, 2023, at North Ridge Copperleaf Nursing Home in Stevens Point, WI.

