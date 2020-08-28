December 12, 1989 - August 24, 2020
Whitewater, WI -- Lucas A. Burns, age 30, of Whitewater, passed away after his courageous battle with cancer on Monday, August 24, 2020 at the UW Hospital in Madison. Lucas was born in Janesville on December 12, 1989, the son of Jim and Michelle (Edgington) Burns. After graduating from Craig High School in Janesville, Lucas earned Bachelor Degrees in Criminology and Sociology from UW-Whitewater in 2012. While attending college, Lucas played for the Warhawks men's basketball team, winning the National Championship in 2012. He was an outgoing guy with a great smile; a friend to everyone he met. Lucas was a big "foodie" and never turned down a trip to Taco Bell; he enjoyed spending time with family and friends, watching movies and playing video games. Lucas and his dad, Jim, own and operate 841 Brewhouse in Whitewater, where staff and customers became a second family. Lucas will forever live on in the hearts of his family and friends.
He is survived by his parents, Michelle Burns and Jim Burns; brothers: Derek J. Burns of Racine, Trevor R. Burns of Janesville, and Garett J. Burns of Whitewater; grandmothers, Marlene Edgington and Doris Kuehne; aunts and uncles: Georgiana Edgington, Michael Edgington, Gary (Cynthia) Burns, Girlie Burns, and Ronda (Dan) Bowe; cousins: Kari (Mark) Schuh, Danielle (David) Moyer, Alyssa (Tom) Arneson, and Grant (Shelby) Bowe; and all of the people he knew and loved. Lucas is preceded in death by his Grandpa Al Kuehne; Grandpa Jim Edgington; and uncles, Greg Burns and Joe Burns.
A celebration of Lucas' life will be held from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at 841 Brewhouse in Whitewater. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lucas Burns Memorial Scholarship, which has been set up at the First Citizens State Bank in Whitewater. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit:www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com