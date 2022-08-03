Luann R. Genz

June 19, 1943 - July 27, 2022

Janesville, WI - Luann Genz, age 79, of Janesville, passed away at Agrace Hospice Care in Janesville, WI on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. She was born on June 19, 1943 in Monroe, WI; the daughter of Clifford and Vera Prien. She attended Prien School, and graduated from Monroe High School in 1961. On August 3, 1968 she married Walter Genz of Janesville, WI. She worked at First National Bank as a Teller in the late 1960's in Monroe and then in Janesville. Later in life she worked at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, McRaven's Restaurant making pies and other baked goods, Star Auto Parts and Burger King. She grew up on a Farm with her family. She was involved with both the Janesville and Monroe Moose Lodges for many years. Luann was a homemaker, raising the family and tended to a very large garden that gave abundant harvests. She enjoyed reading and listening to music. Luann was a member of the Deborah Circle at Mt Zion United Methodist Church as well.

