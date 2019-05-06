February 13, 1946 - May 4, 2019

Orfordville, WI -- Luann Kay Komprood, age 73, of Orfordville, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care in Janesville surrounded by her loving family. Luann was born in Monroe, on February 13, 1946, the daughter of Walter E. and Emma (Minder) Gutzmer. She graduated from South Wayne High School and Madison City College of Cosmetology. Luann married Kenneth F. Komprood on September 19, 1964, at Peace Church of Christ in Browntown, WI. She was employed as a beautician in Janesville for 55 years. Her customers brought her much joy and she loved to visit with all of them. Luann also worked with her husband on their farm near Orfordville. She was a member of Orfordville Lutheran Church where she served on various boards thru the years. She had also been a 4 H leader. She enjoyed gardening, baking for her grandchildren, knitting and especially liked mowing lawn. Her family was her favorite thing, especially attending her grandchildren's sporting events and school activities.

Luann is survived by her husband, Kenneth Komprood; two children, Eric (Megan) Komprood of Orfordville and Kim (Matt Koller) Krueger of Janesville; 12 grandchildren: Trent (Britt) Krueger, Nick Krueger, Brett Krueger, Kyle Krueger, Mitch Koller, Zak Koller, Logan Komprood, Haleigh Komprood, David Thiering, Ashley Bloedow, Amber Bloedow, and Nathan Komprood, her youngest grandchild who Luann loved to hold. She is further survived by two sisters, Margie (Emery) Marchant and Mary (Ed) Andreas; one brother, Kenneth Gutzmer; her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: June Purvis, Delores (Dale) Arteberry, Ronnie (Barb) Komprood, Nancy (Gene) Hawkinson, Keith (Diana) Komprood, Pat (Chuck) Stalsberg, Wayne (Joanne) Komprood, Ruth Komprood, Gene (Glenda) Komprood, and David (Cathy) Komprood; as well as numerous nieces and nephews other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Merle and Vada Komprood; her brothers-in-law, Gary Komprood and Marvin Purvis; and her sister-in-law, Denise Gutzmer.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Orfordville Lutheran Church, 210 North Main Street, Orfordville. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, 1010 N. Wright Rd., Janesville, and at the Church on Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare or the Orfordville Lutheran Church