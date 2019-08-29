September 19, 1955 - August 22, 2019

Delavan, WI -- Lowell Miller Holden was born with his identical twin brother on September 19, 1955, in Fargo, ND, to Reverend Richard E. Holden and Mary E. Holden. Richard was the director of the North Dakota School of Religion, and Mary taught piano lessons and raised children. Before he started school, his family moved briefly to Tennessee and then to Wisconsin. Lowell graduated from DDHS in 1974, with many school records in swimming, and was co-captain of the football team. He later attended first Carthage College with a small football scholarship, and then Milton College, majoring in music. Lowell was a body builder in his young adulthood, and remained strong of muscle and character for many decades. He was well known for his powerful tenor voice, and served as soloist for many weddings and funerals. His mother Mary was thrilled that he followed her path into music. His wife, Connie Renee Nystrom Holden, predeceased him at age 63, on December 26, 2018 at Mercy Health System in Janesville, WI. Connie was born on August 27, 1955 in Elkhorn, WI to Harold C. and Gloria J. Boviall Nystrom, and lived her whole life in Walworth County. Connie was a waitress at the Village Supper Club, where Lowell was a bartender. Lowell and Connie wed on May 21, 1984 at the Delavan Methodist Church, with Lowell's father as the officiant. Lowell and Connie were very much in love for all their many years together. They were devoted, attentive parents, and opened their home to their son's many friends, who have many heartfelt memories of the hours spent in their supportive and understanding company.

Lowell and Connie had three sons: Lance L. (Alia) Holden of Delavan (their daughters, Natalia and Leona), Mitchell S. (Ashley) Holden of Delavan (children, Taylor and Briggs), and Paul A. (Mariah Kibler) Holden of Clinton (son, Tristan and an expected baby daughter in December). Lowell is also survived by his sisters, Beth and Kathy; and his twin brother, Leland. Connie is survived by her mother, Gloria; and sisters: Linda, Diane and Lisa. Lowell was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Mary. Connie was predeceased by her father, Harold "Coogan" Nystrom; and her young brother, Scott.

Visitation will be on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Delavan Methodist Church, 213 S. 2nd St., Delavan, WI. Funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the church. After the funeral service, there will be a pot-luck gathering at New Horizons Sports Cafe, 214 S. 7th St., Delavan, WI.